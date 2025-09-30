Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara

As Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 gears up for its Dussehra release on October 2nd, the film is rapidly gaining recognition beyond its Kannada origins, thanks to great support from Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.

Rooted in native folklore and spiritual tradition, Kantara has struck a chord for its portrayal of divine themes that resonate across regions. Rebel Star Prabhas, who launched the trailer, praised the film’s cultural richness and spiritual essence.

NTR graced the pre-release event as a chief guest, and spoke highly of the content and actor-director Rishab Shetty. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan approved a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh, acknowledging the film’s devotional impact and further solidifying its pan-Indian appeal.

More than just a regional release, Kantara Chapter 1 is being embraced as a universal story of faith, tradition, and divine power. With powerful backing from Telugu stars and a theme that transcends language, the film is receiving a major boost and is poised to become a nationwide cultural experience.