Telugu states to play a key role in shaping nation’s future, feels Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday felt that AP and Telugu people will soon play a key role in shaping the country’s future.

In the TDP’s ideology, a copy of which is released to the media here, it is mentioned that in the past 25 years, the party, particularly Chandrababu Naidu, worked on the welfare on the party’s welfare-based ideology and taken the State to newer heights.

During his chief ministership the State Andhra Pradesh made great strides in technology and is established as an IT hub.

After bifurcation of the State, Chandrababu Naidu worked extensively with Vision 2029 to create an echo system leveraging the competitive advantage of the State to take Andhra Pradesh to number one position and a model State in the country.

The TDP vows to not let the State fail due to the policies of the present ruling dispensation which totally destroyed the eco system, the ideology spelt out.

The TDP has a clear vision on right to equality and poverty eradication, the paper said. The TDP certainly ensures equal distribution of resources and is committed for inclusive growth.

The party strongly believes that it is time for all the Telugus to transform from global citizens to global leaders, the paper mentioned.

With the true Janmabhoomi spirit, the TDP believes that it is time to promote and encourage the family as a unit, the TDP made it clear in its ideology paper.

Chandrababu Naidu strongly believes that the only way to bridge the gap between the haves and the havenots is to have a defined vision and use the technology as an enabler.