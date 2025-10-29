x
Home > Movie News

Telugu360 Analysis: 2026 to see a Decline in Telugu Films

Published on October 29, 2025 by sankar

2024 and 2025 witnessed hundreds of Telugu films in production. Predicting a big money in the OTT market, several producers were focused on multiple projects. Hundreds of small budget films too were made but the OTT players were not much interested to buy small films that lacked craze. The financiers too are not ready to lend money if the digital or the non-theatrical rights are unclosed. There is a huge financial stress all over and the producers are not much interested in making more films.

2026 will see a decline in the number of films under making. The number will come down to one third of the films produced in 2025 which is quite less. Several top producers are in cost-cutting mode and are hunting ways to reduce the expenses and the budgets of their upcoming films. Some of the young actors of Telugu cinema are also working on a profit-sharing model which is a welcoming move. Top production houses like Mythri Movie Makers are in touch with digital giants and are sending scripts to Amazon, Netflix to close the digital deals before the shoots commence. Some of the projects rejected by the digital platforms are kept on hold.

Considering all these factors and the ongoing trend, the number of Telugu films in making will come down in 2026.

