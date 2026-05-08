Telugu360 Analysis: A Big Change needed from Telugu Actors

Telugu cinema is currently in its disastrous phase. With all the stars absent, all the released films in summer struggled to register minimum footfalls at the ticket windows. The audience are quite choosy when it comes to small films. All the top stars have missed releasing their films in the summer season. A big change is needed from our stars to save the film industry. All the top stars of Telugu cinema have to do at least one film and release it every year. All the young actors and established stars have to release at least two films in a year for the survival of the exhibition industry.

Like never before, the theatres are completely shut in summer. While the heat wave has impacted to an extent, the IPL has completely dominated the evening and night shows. This is because of the lack of films featuring stars. With a sharp decline in the non-theatrical deals, the producers are struggling badly. Despite this, our actors have not compromised on the remunerations. Instead of taking big pay cheques, our stars have to cut down their pay and do at least two films every year. This will save the film industry and will revive the business.

The distributors and exhibitors are mounting pressure on the producers to urge the actors to do more and more films. The ground reality is known to them and not for the actors. Most of the actors feel themselves as crowd pullers but the harsh reality is that the audience are not much interested to rush to theatres if the released content and the trailers fail to make an impact. It all depends on the content and the generated pre-release buzz.

Instead of taking big breaks, all the Tollywood stars have to do back-to-back films. They have to be involved in the pre-production work and the scripting so that the films will be completed on the planned budgets. Releasing more films featuring stars is the need of the hour for Telugu cinema for now to bail out from the struggling phase.