x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telugu360 Analysis: A Big Change needed from Telugu Actors

Published on May 8, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Godari Gattupaina Movie Review
image
TG Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Cases in 2024 While AP, India Numbers Decline
image
video : Actress Laila Exclusive Interview
image
Vijay’s Resignation Plan Could Turn Into a Political Trap
image
Is Aamir Khan Left Confused?

Telugu360 Analysis: A Big Change needed from Telugu Actors

Telugu cinema is currently in its disastrous phase. With all the stars absent, all the released films in summer struggled to register minimum footfalls at the ticket windows. The audience are quite choosy when it comes to small films. All the top stars have missed releasing their films in the summer season. A big change is needed from our stars to save the film industry. All the top stars of Telugu cinema have to do at least one film and release it every year. All the young actors and established stars have to release at least two films in a year for the survival of the exhibition industry.

Like never before, the theatres are completely shut in summer. While the heat wave has impacted to an extent, the IPL has completely dominated the evening and night shows. This is because of the lack of films featuring stars. With a sharp decline in the non-theatrical deals, the producers are struggling badly. Despite this, our actors have not compromised on the remunerations. Instead of taking big pay cheques, our stars have to cut down their pay and do at least two films every year. This will save the film industry and will revive the business.

The distributors and exhibitors are mounting pressure on the producers to urge the actors to do more and more films. The ground reality is known to them and not for the actors. Most of the actors feel themselves as crowd pullers but the harsh reality is that the audience are not much interested to rush to theatres if the released content and the trailers fail to make an impact. It all depends on the content and the generated pre-release buzz.

Instead of taking big breaks, all the Tollywood stars have to do back-to-back films. They have to be involved in the pre-production work and the scripting so that the films will be completed on the planned budgets. Releasing more films featuring stars is the need of the hour for Telugu cinema for now to bail out from the struggling phase.

Next Is Aamir Khan Left Confused? Previous Ashu Reddy gets a Shock from High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Is Aamir Khan Left Confused?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: A Big Change needed from Telugu Actors
image
Ashu Reddy gets a Shock from High Court

Latest

image
Video : Godari Gattupaina Movie Review
image
TG Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Cases in 2024 While AP, India Numbers Decline
image
video : Actress Laila Exclusive Interview
image
Vijay’s Resignation Plan Could Turn Into a Political Trap
image
Is Aamir Khan Left Confused?

Most Read

image
TG Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Cases in 2024 While AP, India Numbers Decline
image
Vijay’s Resignation Plan Could Turn Into a Political Trap
image
Drone Surveillance, Spot Drug Tests for Hostellers in Hyderabad Anti-Drug Crackdown

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album