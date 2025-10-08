Telusu Kada Explores Emotional Complexity

After the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, People Media Factory is coming up with a musical romantic entertainer titled Telusu Kada, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and directed by Neeraja Kona.

Neeraja Kona, who began her career as a stylist, shares that her passion for writing started early. “I’ve loved writing since my school days,” she says. “I even published a book of poetry. Storytelling has always been close to my heart, and close friends like Nani encouraged me to pursue it seriously. Eventually, I began to believe that I could write for cinema. Telusu Kada is one of those stories that came from that belief.”

She reveals that it was actor Nithiin who suggested Siddu for the lead role. “At the Puli Meka trailer launch event, I shared the story idea with Nithiin. He immediately said it would be perfect for Siddu. That moment changed everything for me. When Siddu heard the story and gave his nod, it was unforgettable. To introduce myself as both writer and director with Telusu Kada brings me immense joy.”

Neeraja emphasizes that every character in the film is deeply layered and emotionally grounded. “Telusu Kada is, at its core, a love story between two individuals, but it also explores emotional complexity. The teaser doesn’t give away much, but the trailer will make it clear—this is a character-driven narrative.”

She praises Siddu Jonnalagadda’s performance, calling him a phenomenal actor. “He’s also a brilliant storyteller. His portrayal of Varun is mesmerizing. From his appearance to his subtle mannerisms, he brought the character to life with great conviction.”

Co-starring Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna, Telusu Kada has already made a strong impression with its music. The film is set for release on the 17th of this month.