Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada Movie Review

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

Telusu Kada Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Siddu Jonnalagadda picked up a breezy romantic entertainer titled Telusu Kada. The film marks the debut of costumer Neeraja Kona as director and Rashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty are the leading ladies. Siddu Jonnalagadda said that Telusu Kada marks a new trend after the film’s release. Thaman is the music composer for the film and People Media Factory bankrolled the project. Here is the review of Telusu Kada:

Story:

Varun (Siddu Jonnalagadda) is an orphan and he dreams of leading a simple life with a beautiful family. He falls in love with Raga (Srinidhi Shetty) during his college days and her thoughts are quite unique. She is against the concept of marriage and kids. She breaks up with Varun and this impacts his life. He then decides to control an emotion in the relationship. He soon gets married to Anjali (Rashi Khanna) and Raga enters his life again through an unexpected incident. The rest of Telusu Kada is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

In a character driven film, the audience will not be much bothered about the story or the plot. DJ Tillu has made Siddu Jonnalagadda a star. Telusu Kada is also driven by the character of Varun. Neeraja Kona has penned a role with grey shades. The character also has enough confusion throughout. The film starts with the breakup episode of Varun with Raga. The audience will start thinking if Varun turned radical after the heartbreak. But he soon gets married to Anjali. The concept of surrogacy is forcefully added in the story.

The film takes a new turn after surrogacy topic is unfolded. It is like taking too much of cinematic liberty in a breakup story. The interval episode looks boring without any excitement. This is because the interval episode stays far from reality. The real conflict unfolds during the second half of the film. The audience will be left confused because of Varun’s first love, revenge drama and his philosophy. Varun’s character gets a lot of empathy and if not connected, his character would remind of a psychopath. The climax of Telusu Kada is complicated and it is not an acceptable climax.

Performances:

Siddu Jonnalagadda has been trying hard to come out of the image of Tillu. He delivered his best as Varun which is quite different to the role of Tillu. Siddu Jonnalagadda sounds different as his character delivers philosophy with grey shades. Some of the episodes are quite impressive because of the timing of Siddhu. Srinidhi gets a bold role and she looked impressive in the balanced role. Her character should have been written better in the second half of Telusu Kada. Rashi Khanna gets an interesting role and she looked apt. Viva Harsha has been decent in his role and other roles had no prominence.

Telusu Kada is a technically rich film. The cinematography work brings a new colour for the film and it matches the mood. One song by Thaman impressed the audience and his background score failed to impact the film and impress the audience. The production values of People Media Factory are grand. The costume work is good and some of the dialogues are well written. Neeraja Kona has picked an interesting story on her debut and she should have worked on the emotional part. The emotions are not relatable but Neeraja has attempted new. If Telusu Kada ends up as an impressive film, it makes it clear that the audience are interested to watch such new attempts.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

