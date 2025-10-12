x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

Published on October 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage
image
Video: Raashi Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Akhanda 2: Thaman starts Crucial Work
image
Video: Sarath Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Teaser: Celebration of Cinema

Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

As the clock ticks down to the October 17th Diwali release of Telusu Kada, the makers of Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna starrer are successfully building intrigue with aggressive promotions. Billed as a youthful love entertainer, the film is now rumored to tackle a socially issue beneath its romantic veneer.

The movie has completed its censor scrutiny and received a U/A certificate. The finalized runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes is a big advantage. Director Neeraja Kona appears to be aiming for substance over typical tropes. The three main characters are not part of a simple love triangle but rather entangled in a complex dynamic hinted at by the makers.

Siddu Jonnalagadda is expected to anchor the film with his impeccable comic timing, while Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna are set to offer glam feast. Already, the music scored by Thaman became blockbuster with stupendous response for first two songs.

The makers are planning to release the trailer soon.

Previous Video: Raashi Khanna Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage
image
Akhanda 2: Thaman starts Crucial Work
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Teaser: Celebration of Cinema

Latest

image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage
image
Video: Raashi Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Akhanda 2: Thaman starts Crucial Work
image
Video: Sarath Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Teaser: Celebration of Cinema

Most Read

image
Can a Woman Lead YSRCP? The Political Legacy Around Jagan’s Daughters
image
Andhra Govt Set to Cancel Bharathi Cements Leases Granted Before 2024 Polls
image
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event