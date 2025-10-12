Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

As the clock ticks down to the October 17th Diwali release of Telusu Kada, the makers of Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna starrer are successfully building intrigue with aggressive promotions. Billed as a youthful love entertainer, the film is now rumored to tackle a socially issue beneath its romantic veneer.

The movie has completed its censor scrutiny and received a U/A certificate. The finalized runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes is a big advantage. Director Neeraja Kona appears to be aiming for substance over typical tropes. The three main characters are not part of a simple love triangle but rather entangled in a complex dynamic hinted at by the makers.

Siddu Jonnalagadda is expected to anchor the film with his impeccable comic timing, while Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna are set to offer glam feast. Already, the music scored by Thaman became blockbuster with stupendous response for first two songs.

The makers are planning to release the trailer soon.