x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance

Published on October 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance
image
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance

The trailer for Siddu Jonnalagadda’s new-age musical romance Telusu Kada, has just been released, revealing a complex and emotionally charged narrative that is set to captivate young audiences.

Directed by the debutante Neeraja Kona, the film thrusts Siddu’s character into a tumultuous love triangle involving Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna. The trailer compellingly showcases his deep, overlapping romantic involvements with both women, who themselves share a strong, genuine connection to him.

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s trademark energetic screen presence and naturalistic dialogue delivery are highlights. Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna transcend mere romantic interests, hinting at substantial, emotionally-rich characters that drive the drama forward. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Viva Harsha in a role that appears to carry surprising emotional weight.

Director Neeraja Kona makes an impressive statement, tackling this complex, contemporary relationship dynamic with a keen eye for nuance. The dialogues pack a punch. Gnana Shekar VS’ camera work is highly appreciable. With his dynamic score, Thaman S crafts a range of moods that pull the audience deeper into the film’s emotional journey. The lavish production design of People Media Factory banner is evident all through.

This trailer is a pitch-perfect glimpse into a new-age love story with soul, style and substance, setting a high bar just four days ahead of its release.

Previous No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
else

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance
image
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss

Latest

image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance
image
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Most Read

image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event