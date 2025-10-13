Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance

The trailer for Siddu Jonnalagadda’s new-age musical romance Telusu Kada, has just been released, revealing a complex and emotionally charged narrative that is set to captivate young audiences.

Directed by the debutante Neeraja Kona, the film thrusts Siddu’s character into a tumultuous love triangle involving Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna. The trailer compellingly showcases his deep, overlapping romantic involvements with both women, who themselves share a strong, genuine connection to him.

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s trademark energetic screen presence and naturalistic dialogue delivery are highlights. Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna transcend mere romantic interests, hinting at substantial, emotionally-rich characters that drive the drama forward. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Viva Harsha in a role that appears to carry surprising emotional weight.

Director Neeraja Kona makes an impressive statement, tackling this complex, contemporary relationship dynamic with a keen eye for nuance. The dialogues pack a punch. Gnana Shekar VS’ camera work is highly appreciable. With his dynamic score, Thaman S crafts a range of moods that pull the audience deeper into the film’s emotional journey. The lavish production design of People Media Factory banner is evident all through.

This trailer is a pitch-perfect glimpse into a new-age love story with soul, style and substance, setting a high bar just four days ahead of its release.