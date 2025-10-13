Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona

Published on October 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody
image
Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona
image
Photos : Telusu Kada Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance
image
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona

Telusu Kada has become the talk of the industry in recent times with each promotional material hitting the bullseye. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s character from the film has become a talking point as he falls in love with two women and supports his stance. Neeraja Kona has directed this edgy romantic movie with deft touch.

Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film, which is getting highly positive response from all who have watched it. At the trailer launch event, Neeraja stated that she took an unique perspective that has not been explored in triangle love stories to make this film. She stated it will make a historical mark if people love the content as it deals with new age edgy romance.

She thanked Siddhu Jonnalagadda for exploring the character with her and making it better. Siddhu Jonnalagadda stated that he wanted to give another memorable film like DJ Tillu with this one, as the character and story have that potential. He stated that even women will understand his character, “Varun” and will love him.

He called it a “radical love story but a very entertaining and engaging film.” Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna are playing leading lady roles in the film. S Thaman is scoring music to this People Media Factory production and it is set to hit screens on 17th October, for Diwali weekend.

Next Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody Previous Photos : Telusu Kada Movie Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody
image
Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona
image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance

Latest

image
Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody
image
Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona
image
Photos : Telusu Kada Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
Telusu Kada Trailer: Soul, Style, & Substance
image
No Delay in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Most Read

image
Balakrishna’s Humble Words Steal the Show at Hindupur School Event
image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event