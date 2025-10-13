Telusu Kada will make a historical mark in love stories – Neeraja Kona

Telusu Kada has become the talk of the industry in recent times with each promotional material hitting the bullseye. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s character from the film has become a talking point as he falls in love with two women and supports his stance. Neeraja Kona has directed this edgy romantic movie with deft touch.

Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film, which is getting highly positive response from all who have watched it. At the trailer launch event, Neeraja stated that she took an unique perspective that has not been explored in triangle love stories to make this film. She stated it will make a historical mark if people love the content as it deals with new age edgy romance.

She thanked Siddhu Jonnalagadda for exploring the character with her and making it better. Siddhu Jonnalagadda stated that he wanted to give another memorable film like DJ Tillu with this one, as the character and story have that potential. He stated that even women will understand his character, “Varun” and will love him.

He called it a “radical love story but a very entertaining and engaging film.” Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna are playing leading lady roles in the film. S Thaman is scoring music to this People Media Factory production and it is set to hit screens on 17th October, for Diwali weekend.