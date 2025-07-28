x
తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada’s Mallika Gandha: Celebrate Love n Music

Published on July 28, 2025 by swathy

Telusu Kada’s Mallika Gandha: Celebrate Love n Music

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film Telusu Kada directed by Neeraja Kona is generating a lot of excitement, especially with the posters presenting the romantic side of the movie with the protagonist and his association with two women.

Interim, the makers started the musical journey, by releasing the first song Mallika Gandha. With Thaman S at the helm of the soundtrack, the composition is a layered mix of tradition and innovation. This song indeed is a celebration of love and music.

Sid Sriram’s enchanting voice, takes the things to another level. His rendition is steeped in longing, and love, making Mallika Gandha not just a song, but a feeling. The palpable chemistry between Siddu and Raashi adds emotional gravity, hinting at a mature, emotionally grounded love story. Mallika Gandha is an instant chartbuster, and is set to be become a romantic anthem of the year.

Backed by People Media Factory and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Telusu Kada is set to hit the theatres on October 17th for Diwali.

