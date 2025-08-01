Eight National Awards for Telugu Cinema

Telugu cinema has dominated the 71st National Film Awards that were announced this evening. Telugu films bagged ten awards in various crafts of cinema. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari has bagged the Best Telugu award. Baby and HanuMan bagged two awards each. Top director Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Bandreddi is named as the Best Child Artist for her performance in Gandhi Thatha Chettu. Here is the list of awards for Telugu films:

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Screenplay: Baby (Sai Rajesh)

Best Visual Effects and Animation: HanuMan

Best Stunt Choreography: HanuMan (Nandu and Prudhvi)

Best Music Composer: Sir (GV Prakash Kumar)

Best Lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palletooru)

Best Playback Singer: Baby (Premistunna)

Best Child Artist: Gandhi Thatha Chettu (Sukriti Bandreddi)