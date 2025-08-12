Tense Voting Underway in Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections; Allegations Fly Between YSRCP and TDP

Polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) by-elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta is currently underway, witnessing significant voter turnout and political tensions. By 11:00 AM, Pulivendula reported a voter turnout of 29%, while Ontimitta saw a higher participation at 38.64%. Voting, being conducted via ballot method, will continue until 5:00 PM.

Amid the polling process, political heat has intensified with serious allegations from both major parties. Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing attack on TDP, accusing party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of misusing official machinery to influence the outcome of the election.

Speaking to the media, Ambati alleged, “The TDP is determined to win Pulivendula at any cost and is resorting to abuse of power. Hundreds of people were brought in from Jammalamadugu with the help of police to create disruptions. Our polling agents are being forcibly removed, and voting is taking place in their absence.”

The YSR Congress Party has officially lodged complaints with the Election Commission, urging action against the alleged irregularities. In response to the escalating situation, Rajampet MLA Amarnath Reddy made a strong statement, demanding that the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections be re-conducted to ensure fairness.

With the polling process continuing amidst heavy deployment of police forces and growing political friction, all eyes are now on how the Election Commission will respond to the charges and countercharges. The final outcome of these elections is likely to have a significant impact on the local political dynamics in the Kadapa district.