Tension at Telangana Assembly, protesting students lathi-charged

Tension prevailed at the Telangana Assembly after hundreds of ABVP and PDSU students stormed the State Assembly demanding that the government immediately release pending fee reimbursement and scholarships. Students from the Osmania University, Nizam College and various other colleges joined the ‘Chalo Assembly’ in protest against what they called the anti-education policies of the government.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the Assembly premises to quell protests by students as they tried to enter Gate 1, the main entrance of the Assembly. Protesters tried to block the main entrance of the Assembly. Barricades were put up as the mass of protesters swelled. After repeated attempts to pacify protesting students, police chased them away from the area near Gate 1.

This is the first time after the formation of Telangana that such a massive protest was organised at the Assembly which is convening the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council. The protest seems to be a well-planned one. With the Assembly in session, the students obviously are seeking to get the attention of the members of the House about their demands. As students assembled they were asked to leave and soon the police lathi-charged hundreds of students to bring the situation under control. A number of students were detained and some injured when the police lathi-charged and stopped them from entering the Assembly as hundreds of protesters marched towards the Assembly.

Condemning the anti-education policies of the KCR government, the students demanded that the state government allocate Rs 1,000 crore towards development of Osmania Universtiy, appointment of nine vice-chancellors for various universities in Telangana, release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues immediately and also filling the posts of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities. The protesters asserted that they would not relent until the government resolves their demands. The Hyderabad police remained on its toes to control the protesters as slogans against the government reverberated outside the Assembly, but many see it as a failure of the police intelligence in foreseeing such a protest outside the State Legislative Assembly building, especially when the House was in session.