Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem

The scheduled visit of YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Anakapalli district on October 9 has sparked a political storm after the police denied him permission for a 63-kilometre road journey from Visakhapatnam airport to Makavarapalem in Narsipatnam constituency.

Citing serious security concerns, the police urged Jagan to travel by air instead. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha stated that the proposed road stretch covers the busy NH-16, including major junctions such as Gajuwaka and Lankelapalem, which are prone to heavy traffic. He added that the YSRCP is reportedly mobilising thousands of supporters along the route, creating potential risks to both public safety and traffic flow.

The police also pointed out that October 9 coincides with an ICC Women’s World Cup match in Visakhapatnam, for which extensive security arrangements are already in place. Allowing a massive political convoy, they said, could stretch police resources thin and disrupt essential services like ambulances and emergency response units.

YSRCP leaders, however, have accused the state government of deliberately attempting to obstruct Jagan’s visit. Senior party figures Kanna Babu and Srinivasa Rao alleged that the denial of road permission reflects political bias and claimed it is the government’s duty to provide security to a Z-plus category leader.

Despite the restrictions, YSRCP leaders affirmed that Jagan’s visit to inspect the Makavarapalem medical college will go ahead as planned, insisting that “no obstacles will stop him from meeting the people.”