Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks

Published on February 1, 2026 by Sanyogita

Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks

Notices To Jogi Ramesh Over Attack on Chandrababu House

Political tempers flared in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday following provocative remarks made by YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. What began as verbal aggression soon spilled onto the streets, triggering unrest outside Jogi Ramesh’s residence and forcing police to step in.

TDP supporters gathered in large numbers and staged a protest near the house. The situation escalated rapidly when a few individuals resorted to vandalism and attempted arson. Police forces were deployed in strength and worked to disperse the crowds. The arrival of party workers from Mylavaram, Vijayawada West, G Konduru, and nearby areas added to the tension and briefly turned the locality volatile.

At the time of the incident, Jogi Ramesh was not at home. His family members were present and were reported to be safe. As news of the incident spread, YSRCP workers also reached the spot. Police acted swiftly to prevent a direct confrontation between rival groups and restored order after several tense moments.

The unrest followed a series of statements by Jogi Ramesh that many described as crude and inflammatory. His remarks against Nara Lokesh drew sharp reactions from the ruling party. Coalition leaders warned that such language lowers public discourse and risks provoking serious consequences on the ground.

This episode comes amid a broader pattern of political rhetoric that has crossed acceptable limits. Earlier, former minister Ambati Rambabu had also attracted criticism for offensive comments against the Chief Minister. Critics argue that repeated personal attacks have normalized abusive language in politics and are now fueling anger among party cadres.

The police have reiterated that violence cannot be justified under any circumstances. They stressed that democratic disagreement must remain within the bounds of law and civility.

Previous Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier and Why Andhra Pradesh Gains
