Home > Politics

Tension Grips Tuni Municipal Elections: TDP and YSRCP Clash

Published on February 17, 2025 by swathy

Tension Grips Tuni Municipal Elections: TDP and YSRCP Clash

The municipal chairman and vice-chairman elections in Andhra Pradesh have been marked by tension and delays in several areas. In Tuni, Kakinada district, the election for the vice-chairman post has been particularly intense, with clashes between TDP and YSRCP supporters. The situation has led to multiple postponements, raising concerns about the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The Tuni municipal vice-chairman election witnessed heated arguments and clashes between TDP and YSRCP leaders and supporters. Police intervention was required to control the situation, but YSRCP leader Dadi Raju and other party workers engaged in verbal altercations with the authorities. The tense atmosphere forced the Joint Collector to postpone the election to Tuesday, marking the third delay in the process.

Ten TDP-supported councillors arrived at the Tuni municipal office, while YSRCP-backed councillors failed to show up, further complicating the situation. Heavy police deployment was seen around the municipal office to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Palakond, Parvathipuram Manyam district, the election for the town panchayat chairman has also been postponed. YSRCP councillors have not yet attended the election process, leading to the delay. This is the second time the election has been deferred, adding to the growing frustration among stakeholders.

In contrast, the municipal elections in Piduguralla, Palnadu district, saw a smooth process. The alliance candidate, Bharathi, was unanimously elected as the vice-chairman. Out of the 30 councillors, 17 attended the meeting, ensuring a clear victory for Bharathi.

