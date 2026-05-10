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Home > Politics

Tension in Kadapa Over Almaspet Circle Naming, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Published on May 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Tension in Kadapa Over Almaspet Circle Naming, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Kadapa city remains on edge after clashes erupted over the naming of the Almaspet junction, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders and tighten security. The dispute revolves around demands from two groups. One group wants the junction to be named after Tipu Sultan, while another insists it should be named after Hanuman.

Violence broke out on Saturday as both sides gathered near the junction. Stone pelting was reported, and police had to intervene using mild force, including lathi charge and tear gas, to disperse the crowd. A police officer, Circle Inspector Narasimha Raju, sustained injuries during the clashes along with two others.

Following the incident, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 189 to prevent further escalation. Heavy police deployment continues in the area to maintain law and order. Officials confirmed that several individuals involved in the violence have been identified and arrests are likely soon.

Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri and Superintendent of Police Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath described the incident as unfortunate. They stated that anti-social elements attempted to disturb communal harmony. They also warned against the spread of false information on social media, which they said was creating unnecessary fear among residents.

The naming dispute is not new. Police said similar tensions have surfaced intermittently over the past 12 years. However, this latest flare-up has raised fresh concerns about public order.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the government to act firmly against those inciting tensions. State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao called for strict action and appealed to people to remain calm.

Local leaders from the Telugu Desam Party are also holding discussions with both groups in an effort to restore peace. Officials said the administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure harmony and prevent such incidents from recurring.

For now, Kadapa remains under close watch as authorities work to bring the situation fully under control.

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