Tension in Pulivendula: YSRCP Leaders Served Notices Over Threat Allegations

Political drama intensifies as TDP leader files complaint alleging threats from key YSRCP figures, including Viveka murder accused.

In a fresh twist to the ongoing political turbulence in Andhra Pradesh’s Pulivendula, police have issued CrPC Section 41A notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy and Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy over allegations of threatening a local TDP leader. Both men are currently out on conditional bail in the high-profile Vivekananda Reddy murder case and are residing in Hyderabad.

The controversy erupted when Viswanatha Reddy, a local political figure who recently switched loyalties from YSRCP to TDP during the ZPTC elections, alleged that he was threatened over the phone by Bhaskar Reddy, Siva Shankar Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy, PA Raghava Reddy, and Gangadhar Reddy. He supported his complaint with purported evidence, prompting Pulivendula police to file a case.

Following the complaint, a police team traveled to Hyderabad and issued formal 41A notices to Bhaskar Reddy and Siva Shankar Reddy, also recording their statements. Authorities stated that notices will soon be served to Raghava Reddyand Gangadhar Reddy as well.

Bhaskar Reddy Under the Scanner Again

This development adds to the legal woes of YS Bhaskar Reddy, who has already been named a key conspirator in the 2019 murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, a case that shook Andhra Pradesh politics.

According to CBI findings, Bhaskar Reddy allegedly played a crucial role in misdirecting the early investigation by pushing a false narrative that Viveka died of a heart attack. The agency further disclosed digital evidence showing Sunil Yadav, another accused, was at Bhaskar Reddy’s residence before the murder. Google Takeout data placed Sunil at the location, with CBI asserting that Bhaskar Reddy turned off both his phones during this critical period raising suspicions of active involvement.

With the dual pressure of fresh intimidation charges and the ongoing CBI probe, the legal net appears to be tightening around Bhaskar Reddy and his associates. The coming days may see further arrests or legal actions as investigators dig deeper.