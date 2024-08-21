Tension Prevailed In Tadipatri

On Tuesday after tension prevailed additional forces were deployed in Tadipatri to maintain law and order. Former MLA K Pedda Reddy after the elections resided at his native village Thimmampalli, Anantapur. He wanted to visit his Tadipatri residence to collect important documents. TDP cadres, who came to know about his visit, gathered.

Police stopped him at Kondapuram when he was on his way to Tadipatri. But Pedda Reddy got permission to visit his residence for a few minutes to collect important documents. TDP cadres gathered before his house, and in between YSRCP activist Rafi was attacked and shifted to the hospital.

However, Pedda Reddy has returned safely. But a few attacked YSRCP leader Kandigopula Muralidhar Reddy’s residence and damaged two cars and a scooter. DSP Janardhan Naidu rushed to the incident and has brought the situation under control.

-Sanyogita