Tension prevails in Malkajgiri after scuffle between BJP & TRS leaders

Tension prevailed in Malkajgiri on Monday amidst the BJP’s call for a shutdown and protests to condemn the attack on its corporator by TRS workers.

V. Sravan, BJP corporator at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), was injured on Sunday when an argument between him and the local TRS MLA M. Hanumantha Rao turned into a scuffle between the two groups during the flag hoisting event at the GHMC office.

The argument broke out when Hanumantha Rao allegedly questioned Sravan in connection with some local development issues. There was a heated argument between the two groups and it soon led to fisticuffs in which Sravan suffered leg injuries. He alleged that the TRS leaders attempted to kill him with beer bottles and rods.

After the incident, BJP’s state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that TRS workers involved in the attack be charged with attempt to murder.

Reacting sharply to the BJP leader’s statement, the TRS MLA used ‘unparliamentary’ words against him. This sparked an angry reaction from BJP leaders, who demanded an apology.

However, the TRS MLA refused to tender an apology. He said he is sticking to his stand against Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP gave a call for a shutdown on Monday to condemn the attack and the ‘inappropriate’ remarks allegedly made by Hanumantha Rao against Bandi Sanjay.

Police had to use force to disperse a group of BJP workers trying to force the shopkeepers to down shutters.

BJP leaders including corporators staged a sit-in at the Vinayak Nagar crossroad and also burnt an effigy of the TRS MLA. Police detained the protestors and shifted them to a police station.

Meanwhile, three cases have been lodged on the complaint of Sravan and women Dalit leaders of the BJP. A case was registered against BJP leaders on a complaint filed by Hanumantha Rao.