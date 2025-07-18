x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again

Published on July 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Junior Movie Review
image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students
image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy

Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again

Tension flared up again in Tadipatri, Anantapur district, as a fresh political showdown brewed between former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy. Kethireddy had planned to visit Tadipatri today to take part in the YSRCP’s “Manifesto Recalling” programme, but JC Prabhakar Reddy strongly opposed the visit, warning that he would not allow him to enter the town.

Despite police restrictions, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy remained firm, saying he would go to Tadipatri no matter what. In response, police forces were deployed heavily in Kethireddy’s native village, Thimmampalli and across Tadipatri to prevent any possible clashes.

The political heat follows a long-standing rivalry between the two leaders. Their supporters have clashed multiple times in the past, including an incident where Kethireddy’s supporters stormed JC’s house. During the previous Assembly elections and afterwards, the conflict between the two camps only intensified.

Earlier, YSRCP had planned a public meeting in Tadipatri on July 15 under the leadership of Kethireddy Pedda Reddy as part of the “Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto” campaign. However, due to the visit of ministers to the town on the same day, police requested a postponement. ASP Rohit Kumar advised the YSRCP to hold the event on or after July 18, and the party agreed.

Now, with fresh plans to hold the meeting again, tensions have resurfaced. As of now, it’s unclear whether Kethireddy will be allowed into Tadipatri or if police will block his entry once more. The political rivalry between the JC and Kethireddy groups continues to keep Tadipatri on edge.

Next Junior Movie Review Previous OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue

Latest

image
Junior Movie Review
image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students
image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy

Most Read

image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look