Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again

Tension flared up again in Tadipatri, Anantapur district, as a fresh political showdown brewed between former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy. Kethireddy had planned to visit Tadipatri today to take part in the YSRCP’s “Manifesto Recalling” programme, but JC Prabhakar Reddy strongly opposed the visit, warning that he would not allow him to enter the town.

Despite police restrictions, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy remained firm, saying he would go to Tadipatri no matter what. In response, police forces were deployed heavily in Kethireddy’s native village, Thimmampalli and across Tadipatri to prevent any possible clashes.

The political heat follows a long-standing rivalry between the two leaders. Their supporters have clashed multiple times in the past, including an incident where Kethireddy’s supporters stormed JC’s house. During the previous Assembly elections and afterwards, the conflict between the two camps only intensified.

Earlier, YSRCP had planned a public meeting in Tadipatri on July 15 under the leadership of Kethireddy Pedda Reddy as part of the “Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto” campaign. However, due to the visit of ministers to the town on the same day, police requested a postponement. ASP Rohit Kumar advised the YSRCP to hold the event on or after July 18, and the party agreed.

Now, with fresh plans to hold the meeting again, tensions have resurfaced. As of now, it’s unclear whether Kethireddy will be allowed into Tadipatri or if police will block his entry once more. The political rivalry between the JC and Kethireddy groups continues to keep Tadipatri on edge.