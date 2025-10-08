x
Tensions Mount Ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Controversial Visit to Makavarapalem

Published on October 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

Tensions Mount Ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Controversial Visit to Makavarapalem

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s planned visit to Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district has sparked a political storm and security concerns. Initially, police had denied permission for his extensive roadshow from the Visakhapatnam airport to Makavarapalem Medical College, citing logistical and safety issues. They suggested that Jagan travel directly by helicopter. However, following pressure from YSRCP leaders, authorities have now granted conditional permission for the roadshow.

The new route will pass through key areas including NAD Junction, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, and Tallapalem before reaching Makavarapalem. Officials have made it clear that no rallies, public meetings, or mass gatherings will be allowed along the way. Police have also rerouted traffic to avoid congestion, with strict monitoring expected throughout the former CM’s journey.

Meanwhile, Dalit organizations have threatened to block Jagan’s visit, demanding that he apologize to the family of Dr Sudhakar, a Dalit doctor from Narsipatnam who died under controversial circumstances during the YSRCP government’s tenure. They accuse Jagan of hypocrisy, questioning how someone who “couldn’t protect a doctor’s life” now claims to champion medical education.

The confrontation threatens to turn Jagan’s symbolic visit into a full-blown law-and-order challenge. With police on high alert and opposition groups intensifying their rhetoric, all eyes are now on Makavarapalem.

