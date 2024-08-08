x
Tensions Rise in Telangana Congress as BRS Joiners Flex Their Muscles

Published on August 8, 2024 by

Tensions Rise in Telangana Congress as BRS Joiners Flex Their Muscles

revanth reddy

As the Telangana Congress party grapples with an influx of MLAs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new challenge has emerged. The BRS defectors are pressing for control and influence in their respective constituencies, creating difficulties for the Congress leadership.

Ten MLAs and ten MLCs have already joined the Congress from the BRS. Some more MLAs are reportedly ready to join the Hastam (Congress) party. However, the state Congress leadership seems keen on merging the entire BRS Legislative Party (BRSLP) by including 26 of the 38 BRS MLAs.

The BRS MLAs who have joined the Congress are demanding a stake in the constituencies they represent. This has put the Congress leadership in a bind, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that leaders who contested in the defeated constituencies would be appointed as in-charges to ensure proper implementation of government welfare and development programs.

Also Read : Telangana Gas Cylinder Scheme: Another 4.6 Lakh Families Receive Rs. 500 Subsidy

The issue has become more complex with the case of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who recently joined the Congress but has now decided to return to the BRS, citing a lack of respect in the constituency. The Congress leadership, led by Revanth Reddy, has held a special meeting with the BRS defectors to address the concerns, but the situation remains delicate.

The state Congress leadership is concerned that the ongoing tussle between the new entrants from BRS and the local Congress leaders could impact the upcoming local body elections. To address this, the party is suggesting that the local leadership should be involved in the decision-making process, and the participation of Congress leaders should be ensured wherever necessary.

-Sanyogita

