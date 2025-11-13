x
Home > Politics

Terror links: Hyderabad's infamous reputation continues

Published on November 13, 2025

Terror links: Hyderabad’s infamous reputation continues

Hyderabad

One of the key masterminds of Delhi terror blast Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Sayeed has been traced to Rajendranagar area in Hyderabad. The terror mastermind, who is a doctor by profession is a resident of Fortview Colony, which is part of South Hyderabad. With the revelation that one of the key players in Delhi terror blast is from the city, Hyderabadis are terrified and uneasy silence is prevailing in and around Rajendranagar.

With Dr Mohiyuddin hailing from Hyderabad, Telangana Police and Anti-Terror Squads have jumped into action and announced high alert in Hyderabad. Even Gujarat Police have rushed to Hyderabad to get more details and evidence about terror plans of Mohiyudduin Sayeed, after he was arrested in Ahmedabad.

What’s shocking about Mohiyuddin Sayeed is, he has done his MBBS from China and is even running a Shawarma eatery in Rajendranagar, hinting that he was an active resident of the local area. The shocking truth that a respected doctor from within their locality planned to carry out terror blasts across India is sending shivers down the spine of residents of Rajendranagar and surrounding areas.

The Hyderabadi doctor has played such a key role in the Delhi terror blast that, he has actively coordinated with other members of the terror module, handled arms and ammunition and even done a recce in various places in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

