Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Texas floods leaves 50+ dead, dozens missing

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Ranveer Singh to head for a Clash with Prabhas
ETV takes down controversial episodes from AIR
Samantha turns Emotional at TANA Event
Allu Arjun's team maintains stoic silence
A Sequel for Lucky Baskhar on Cards

Texas floods leaves 50+ dead, dozens missing

Texas state in United States of America is reeling under flash floods as more than 50 people declared dead and dozens gone missing in what could be one of the worst natural calamities the country has ever seen in recent years. The deaths included more than 20 children. At least 850 had been rescued or evacuated, official sources said in a press release.

The unprecedented flash flooding struck Texas on Friday due to incessant rains which led to overflowing of Guadalupe River. Several homes were washed away and many vehicles were swept away due to the increase in water levels. Despite the ongoing flooding situation, rescue operations are underway to help those in helpless situation.

Unfortunately , 27 girls from a Summer camp were still missing and efforts are being made to find out the whereabouts. Their camp along the river was swamped with flood water all of a sudden and they were reportedly washed away with no scope for the rescuers to reach out then. Authorities have been using helicopters, boats and drones to spot victims stranded in trees and from camps.

The death toll jumped over 50 in two days and the likelihood of finding more survivors diminished because of the ravaging flood. Trump said his administration is working closely and tirelessly to respond to the emergency.

The sudden flooding in the middle of the night on Fourth of July holiday weekend caught many locals and campers off guard as they never experienced such instances before. Meanwhile, questions are being asked why there weren’t earlier evacuations.

Ranveer Singh to head for a Clash with Prabhas
ETV takes down controversial episodes from AIR
Samantha turns Emotional at TANA Event

Ranveer Singh to head for a Clash with Prabhas
ETV takes down controversial episodes from AIR
Samantha turns Emotional at TANA Event
Allu Arjun's team maintains stoic silence
A Sequel for Lucky Baskhar on Cards

Elon Musk floats a new political party
AP Govt. determined on 'Amaravati' 3 year deadline
Ramchandar Rao's sharp counter to AICC chief Kharge

