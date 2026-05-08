TG Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Cases in 2024 While AP, India Numbers Decline

India recorded nearly 58.85 lakh IPC/BNS and Special & Local Laws (SLL) crime cases in 2024, with Telangana emerging as one of the states reporting a sharp rise in registered crimes even as national crime figures declined.

According to the NCRB 2024 data, Telangana registered 2,17,976 crime cases in 2024, compared to 1,83,644 cases in 2023, marking an increase of 18.7 percent within a year.

In contrast, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh recorded a decline in crime cases. The state registered 1,68,788 cases in 2024 against 1,84,293 cases in 2023, reflecting a drop of 8.4 percent.

At the national level too, crime numbers showed a downward trend. India recorded 62.41 lakh cases in 2023, which fell to 58.85 lakh in 2024, a decrease of 5.7 percent.

The crime rate per one lakh population also showed Telangana significantly above both Andhra Pradesh and the national average.

• Telangana: 568.9

• Andhra Pradesh: 316.1

• India average: 418.9

The figures indicate that while overall registered crime cases reduced across India and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana moved in the opposite direction with a notable rise in reported offences during 2024.

The data gains political significance as both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed government changes around the 2024 period, triggering debate over governance, policing and law-and-order management in the two Telugu states.