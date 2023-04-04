T’gana BJP chief slams BRS over shielding MLAs accused of sexual abuse

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has come down heavily on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for allegedly shielding those facing allegations of sexual abuse.

Sanjay took to Twitter on Tuesday to describe BRS as a party of rapists. He alleged that BRS stands for ‘Balatkaris, Rapists and Sexual abusers’.

He shared newspaper clippings about reports pertaining to allegations of sexual misconduct against the ruling party MLAs.

The BJP leader alleged that BRS MLA facing sex abuse allegations shared the stage with state minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He listed out other instances to target the ruling party. “BRS MLC who abuses Governor gets elevated as Government whip BRS MLA & First health minister who sought sexual favours from woman sarpanch shares stage with CM KCR BRS MLA’s son accused of abetting suicide of three, gets felicitated at Atmeeya Sammelanam,” Sanjay tweeted.

“BRS Minister calls opposition leader as Mangalavaram Mardalu hailed BRS Minister makes sexist comments against a female government employee gets applauded by CM BRS followers attack BJP woman leaders with worst of its kind abuses on social media but won’t get arrested,” he added.

Rama Rao had Monday shared the stage with BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, who was recently accused of harassing women by seeking sexual favours. The Bellampalli MLA was seen with KTR during the launch of the cool roof policy of the state government.

A woman, who runs a private dairy, had made the allegation against the MLA. She claimed that he influenced police to file false cases against her for resisting his sexual advances. The MLA, however, has denied the allegation and announced that he would seek legal recourse.