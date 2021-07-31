T’gana minister lays foundation stone for Gokaldas apparel factory

Gokaldas Images, which is one of India’s first readymade garment exporters, will set up a 500-machine stitching unit at the Sircilla Apparel Park in Telangana.

The unit will manufacture men’s and women’s inner garments. The agreement for the same was signed between the government of Telangana and Gokaldas Images in April 2021.

State Minister for Information Technology and Industries, K.T. Rama Rao, laid the foundation stone for Gokaldas Images’ apparel factory on Friday.

The Sircilla facility will be the first unit of Gokaldas Images in Telangana and will provide employment to more than 1,000 local persons, majority of them being women.

Speaking at the occasion, Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government has given top priority to the welfare of the weavers community in the state.

He added that the Sircilla Apparel Park, which is coming up with international standards, will create more than 10,000 employment opportunities in the region, out of which majority will go to women.

The Sircilla Apparel Park is the state government’s special initiative to introduce modern best practices in industry, benchmarked to export standards.

The project will encourage the Sircilla textile cluster to generate higher value addition through finished garments for exports and create more jobs for the locals.

Rama Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon launch Neethanna Beema, an insurance scheme for the weavers on the lines of the Rythu Beema scheme for farmers.

Gokaldas Images Managing Director Sumir Hinduja, Handlooms & Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, and TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy participated in the programme.