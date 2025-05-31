x
Home > Movie News

Thailand beauty Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025

Published on May 31, 2025 by nymisha

Thailand beauty Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025

Miss World contest is considered as the highest honour among all beauty pageants. This year, the hype surrounding the 72 edition of Miss World contest has been the cynosure of everyone because Hyderabad City in Telangana state of India hosted the grand event. The month long event, which had it share of controversies due to the unceremonious exit of one contestant with unpalatable allegations,
culminated today evening at the Hitex Exhibition centre in a grand manner.

As per latest reports, Thailand beauty Opal Suchata has been crowned as Miss World 2025. The 22 year old girl from Phuket outplayed her opponents with her grace, beauty, knowledge and awareness. She aced all rounds with ease and triumphed over 100 participants to win the famed and covetous award which will put her in the limelight across the globe.

Opal, a political science student from a renowned University, has been actively involved in social service by spreading awareness on breast health and promotes routine check-ups for women. India’s representative Nandini Gupta was eliminated after featuring in the final round of 20.

A total of 108 contestants from around the globe competed for the prestigious Miss World 2025 crown. After several stages of screening throughout the competition, 16 contestants have advanced to the quarterfinals, having showcased their talent and grace across multiple rounds.

Actor Sonu Sood, businesswoman Sudha Reddy, and 2014 Miss England Carina were among the panel of judges. Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organization, is serving as the head of the judging panel. The event also witnessed the presence of prominent film personalities, including actor Daggubati Rana and actress Namrata, who were special attractions at the finale.

