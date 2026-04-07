x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Published on April 7, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?
image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy completing the shoot of Nelson’s Jailer 2 and the film is aimed for August release this year. The film is high on expectations and is made on a record budget. Rajinikanth will soon kick-start the shoot of Thalaivar 173, one of the most-awaited films. Don fame Cibi Chakaravarthi is the director of this interesting film and the shoot of the film starts on April 27th in Chennai. The promo shoot of Thalaivar 173 will start on April 27th and the regular shoot will follow.

The shoot of this untitled film will be completed in four months and Thalaivar 173 will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027. An official announcement will be made on the release date soon. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce this prestigious film. The team will announce the details of the cast and crew very soon.

Previous Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
else

TRENDING

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?

Latest

image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Finally, Rana Daggubati signs a Film
image
Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?
image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

Most Read

image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case
image
Rushikonda Palace Finally Heads Toward Practical Use

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow