Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy completing the shoot of Nelson’s Jailer 2 and the film is aimed for August release this year. The film is high on expectations and is made on a record budget. Rajinikanth will soon kick-start the shoot of Thalaivar 173, one of the most-awaited films. Don fame Cibi Chakaravarthi is the director of this interesting film and the shoot of the film starts on April 27th in Chennai. The promo shoot of Thalaivar 173 will start on April 27th and the regular shoot will follow.

The shoot of this untitled film will be completed in four months and Thalaivar 173 will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027. An official announcement will be made on the release date soon. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce this prestigious film. The team will announce the details of the cast and crew very soon.