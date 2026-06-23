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Home > Movie News

Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow

Published on June 23, 2026 by swathy

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Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow

The excitement surrounding Superstar Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173 has reached a new high, with a major update set to arrive tomorrow. The much-awaited film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, is all set for its official title and announcement. The big announcement will arrive tomorrow. According to the latest buzz, Thalaivar173 is based on a unique story set against a medical backdrop and Rajinikanth will be seen as a Doctor in the film. The film recently completed a special test look shoot featuring the Superstar, while the regular shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Poonamallee.

The collaboration itself has created massive expectations among fans, as it marks the coming together of two legends of Indian cinema—Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan—with director Ashwath Marimuthu, who is known for delivering fresh and entertaining narratives. After Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthi had taken their exit from the prestigious film, Ashwath Marimuthu came on board. Speculations are strong that Thalaivar173 will head for a theatrical release during Sankranthi 2027. Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of Jailer 2 and the film is aimed for a Diwali release this year.

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