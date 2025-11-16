x
Movie News

Thalaivar173: Dhanush to Direct the Project?

Published on November 16, 2025

Thalaivar173 is one of the most prestigious films in Tamil Cinema. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has decided to produce the film featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. After Sundar C’s exit, there are a lot of names speculated to take up the direction hat. But nothing has been finalized told Kamal Haasan. As per the latest speculations coming from the Kollywood media, talented actor and director Dhanush may direct the film.

As per the update, Dhanush is the frontrunner to direct the film and things will be finalized soon. Dhanush is occupied with several films as an actor and he has lined up films to be produced on his home banner.But his name is strongly speculated. Dhanush recently directed Idli Kadai and the film ended up as a super hit in Tamil.

Previous Paanch Minar Trailer: Raj Tharun is Back
