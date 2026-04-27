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Home > Movie News

Thalaivar173: What is Happening?

Published on April 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Thalaivar173: What is Happening?

Two legends of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have decided to team up together for a prestigious film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The announcement was made with Sundar C as director but he soon walked out of the project. Soon, Cibi Chakaravarthi was roped in and the work commenced. Cibi Chakaravarthi narrated the script and the initial discussions were quite positive. In a sudden shock, Cibi Chakaravarthi walked out of the film.

The team is now discussing with various directors. Ashwath Marimuthu’s name is speculated across Tamil media. A section even speculates that Cibi Chakaravarthi rejoined the film. The makers are tight-lipped for now. Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Jailer 2 and he has no project in hand. He has to commence the shoot of Thalaivar173 soon. But the most prestigious project announced by Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth is now in several troubles. The team should not hurry and they have to announce the director’s name after everything is finalized. For now, the speculations are going on and on.

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