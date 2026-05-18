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Home > Movie News

Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?

Published on May 18, 2026 by sankar

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Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?

Thalaivar173 is the most prestigious Tamil film announced this year. Two legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining hands for the film. Two directors Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi walked out of the film due to various reasons. The team is tightlipped about the exit of Cibi Chakaravarthi but there are rumors all around. The makers have now finalized Ashwath Marimuthu to direct the project. Rajinikanth is completely impressed with the narration of the young director.

Ashwath Marimuthu is occupied with the pre-production work of the film and the shoot of Thalaivar173 commences next month. The makers are expected to make an official announcement about the change in director in this month. The other actors are currently being finalized and the schedules are planned. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International will bankroll this prestigious film. The team is in plans to complete the shoot in quick time and release Thalaivar173 for Sankranthi 2027.

Next My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan Previous Drishyam 3: A Great Opportunity Wasted
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