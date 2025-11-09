Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, a horror comedy with jump scares and humourous romance, is slated for release on January 9th as a Sankranti gift. As the release date is just two months away, fans are eagerly waiting for the team to kick start promotions to amplify the hype on the film as it is targeting a massive pan-India release all over the country.

The makers of The Raja Saab promised to release the first song on Prabhas’ birthday. But, the release has been delayed without giving any credible reasons. This delay caused fans to lose their patience and become restive. From the past few days there have been constant negative trends on the movie team on various social media platforms by fans.

Composer SS Thaman finally opened up about what’s happening with the team. Through his post on X, he gave an update that a huge promotional campaign is in the offing as the team is getting ready to unveil songs one by one in a span of few days. He promised that updates will start rolling in a week as the marketing team is currently working on it. Thaman also appealed to fans to stop negative trends and asked them to have a little patience for a few more days. He assured that a blockbuster is loading.

The theatrical trailer of The Raja Saab was released in September itself. But, there is no other update after it. As there is hectic competition for Sankranti, songs will play a significant role in generating hype on the film. So, fans want the team to immediately release the first single so that the buzz will increase ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Sanjay Dutt as the prime antagonist and three heroines viz. Malavika Mohanan Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Agerwal..

https://x.com/MusicThaman/status/1987225113520185355?t=qwGCp2QY2FB7_81Tud7fYQ&s=08