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Home > Movie News

Thaman promises a fresh and breezy first single from Itllu Arjuna

Published on May 22, 2026 by swathy

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Thaman promises a fresh and breezy first single from Itllu Arjuna

Venky Kudumula is making sure his debut production venture, Itllu Arjuna, turns heads with his creative promotional campaign. Starring Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan, the movie made a great impression with the premise and concept introduction video. Now, its time for famous composer S Thaman to weave his magic in music.

Directed by the visionary Mahesh Uppala, this action-romance is a compelling love story. With leading man playing a mute person with great skills in love with leading lady, the film’s entire narrative revolves around the beautiful concept that true feelings do not always need words.

The makers have released a creative promo announcing the first single release date. The promo playfully showcases Aniesh struggling with a keyboard on a breezy rooftop before Thaman steps in to show how it is truly done. This clever glimpse proves that Thaman’s musical score will act as the very voice of the silent hero.

The first single will be unveiled on 28th May. The seamless combination of a unique storyline, an exciting debutant, and top-tier music has undoubtedly sparked massive curiosity among movie lovers. More details to be announced soon.

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