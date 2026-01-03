x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan

Published on January 3, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan
image
Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Nagavamsi
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed
image
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya

Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan

The trailer of Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is out and it is clear that the film is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The team has taken the theme and made changes to suit the Tamil audience and the political entry of Vijay. Music composer Thaman has delivered a fantastic background score for Bhagavanth Kesari and it is one of the major highlights of the film. Anirudh is the music composer for Jana Nayagan and there is a debate on social media after the trailer of Jana Nayagan is out.

Anirudh’s background score is decent but Thaman delivered a better score for sure. While Anirudh is the leading music composer in Tamil, Thaman is the first consideration for top Telugu films. It is early to predict or compare about the work of Anirudh for Jana Nayagan but soon after the trailer is out, there is a debate on social media. Some also started comparing the acting skills of Balakrishna and Vijay. Jana Nayagan seems to be a perfect film for Vijay before he makes his full time political entry in Tamil Nadu. The film produced by H Vinoth releases on January 9th across the globe.

Previous Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation
else

TRENDING

image
Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan
image
Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed

Latest

image
Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan
image
Boyapati Left in a Tricky Situation
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Nagavamsi
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed
image
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya

Most Read

image
Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
image
BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets the Pace as a Top Investment Destination in India

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy