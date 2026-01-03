Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan

The trailer of Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is out and it is clear that the film is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The team has taken the theme and made changes to suit the Tamil audience and the political entry of Vijay. Music composer Thaman has delivered a fantastic background score for Bhagavanth Kesari and it is one of the major highlights of the film. Anirudh is the music composer for Jana Nayagan and there is a debate on social media after the trailer of Jana Nayagan is out.

Anirudh’s background score is decent but Thaman delivered a better score for sure. While Anirudh is the leading music composer in Tamil, Thaman is the first consideration for top Telugu films. It is early to predict or compare about the work of Anirudh for Jana Nayagan but soon after the trailer is out, there is a debate on social media. Some also started comparing the acting skills of Balakrishna and Vijay. Jana Nayagan seems to be a perfect film for Vijay before he makes his full time political entry in Tamil Nadu. The film produced by H Vinoth releases on January 9th across the globe.