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Thaman’s OG Tour India Cancelled

Published on June 13, 2026 by swathy

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Thaman’s OG Tour India Cancelled

Music composer Thaman has been working on a OG Tour India and the first live show was scheduled for Hyderabad this evening. With heavy rains lashing the city, the live show has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to start at 6.30 PM in Boulder Hills, Hyderabad and Thaman had plans to perform live along with several top singers and his team. But the show has been cancelled because of the rains. The team may reschedule the show and Thaman posted about this.

“It’s Heartbreaking for Me & My 56 Member Team. To Work on this #OgtourIndia from last 45 days Tirelessly Taking all the Feedback backs In A positive Manner. We as a Team Took all the Good Energy in this World to Make this Concert happen In a Positive Manner. Sometimes It has to Be understood that
God Has better Plans. And I Always believe in Him & Destiny. All i Need Now is Ur Love and faith in Me !! To Make U all Believe That. OG CONCERT IS NO LESS. Love U guys!! MY COMEBACKS ARE Always STRONGER” posted Thaman.

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