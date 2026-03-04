Thaman’s Touch for Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The final post-production works are happening currently. The latest speculations say that one more top composer Thaman has joined the team and he is working on the background score. Thaman also worked for the background score for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Devi Sri Prasad was the music composer. The same is happening for Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The real reasons for Thaman joining the project are unknown. Social media speculations are strong that Thaman is working for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is a mass entertainer directed by Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is high on expectations.