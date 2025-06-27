Thammudu Team Denies Censor Cuts

Nithiin’s upcoming movie Thammudu is all set for release next Friday. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu directed this action thriller which is about the bonding between a sister and her brother. Laya plays Nithiin’s sister in Thammudu and the film will be high on action. Thammudu completed the censor formalities today and the film was given A certificate. The Censor officials suggested several cuts in the second half to offer U/A certificate but the team of Thammudu decided to go ahead with A certificate.

The promotions are happening currently and the release trailer of the film will be out during the pre-release event. Sapthami Gowda is the heroine and Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. Dil Raju and Shirish produced Thammudu on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film is slated for a July 4th release.