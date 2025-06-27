x
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Thammudu Team Denies Censor Cuts

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

Thammudu Team Denies Censor Cuts

Nithiin’s upcoming movie Thammudu is all set for release next Friday. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu directed this action thriller which is about the bonding between a sister and her brother. Laya plays Nithiin’s sister in Thammudu and the film will be high on action. Thammudu completed the censor formalities today and the film was given A certificate. The Censor officials suggested several cuts in the second half to offer U/A certificate but the team of Thammudu decided to go ahead with A certificate.

The promotions are happening currently and the release trailer of the film will be out during the pre-release event. Sapthami Gowda is the heroine and Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. Dil Raju and Shirish produced Thammudu on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film is slated for a July 4th release.

