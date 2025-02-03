x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery

Thandel is the costliest attempt made in Naga Chaitanya’s career and the film is carrying good expectations. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The makers have invested Rs 90 crores on the film and they are very confident on the film. But spending Rs 90 crores on a Naga Chaitanya’s film is a risky job and it is beyond his market. The makers have recovered Rs 60 crores through the non-theatrical deals and this is very good considering Chaitanya’s market.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for Rs 35 crores and the satellite deal is closed for Rs 10 crores. The makers have sealed the audio deal for Rs 7 crores and the Hindi dubbing rights of Thandel are sold for Rs 8 crores. In total, the makers have recovered Rs 60 crores through the non-theatrical deals. Thandel has to recover Rs 30 crores from the theatrical run. Geetha Arts wanted to sell the theatrical rights but the quotes are low. Hence Geetha Arts is releasing the film on their own. With no biggies around, Thandel will have a fair chance to open on a strong note. The film’s performance completely depends on word of mouth.

The film’s producer Bunny Vas confirmed that there are no paid premieres for Thandel on February 6th and it will release with morning shows on February 7th.

Next Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet Previous Tollywood producer Commits Suicide
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Latest

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Most Read

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low

Related Articles

Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch