Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery

Thandel is the costliest attempt made in Naga Chaitanya’s career and the film is carrying good expectations. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The makers have invested Rs 90 crores on the film and they are very confident on the film. But spending Rs 90 crores on a Naga Chaitanya’s film is a risky job and it is beyond his market. The makers have recovered Rs 60 crores through the non-theatrical deals and this is very good considering Chaitanya’s market.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for Rs 35 crores and the satellite deal is closed for Rs 10 crores. The makers have sealed the audio deal for Rs 7 crores and the Hindi dubbing rights of Thandel are sold for Rs 8 crores. In total, the makers have recovered Rs 60 crores through the non-theatrical deals. Thandel has to recover Rs 30 crores from the theatrical run. Geetha Arts wanted to sell the theatrical rights but the quotes are low. Hence Geetha Arts is releasing the film on their own. With no biggies around, Thandel will have a fair chance to open on a strong note. The film’s performance completely depends on word of mouth.

The film’s producer Bunny Vas confirmed that there are no paid premieres for Thandel on February 6th and it will release with morning shows on February 7th.