Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Thandel holds well, need a big Sunday

Published on February 9, 2025 by swathy

Thandel holds well, need a big Sunday

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s rural drama Thandel, which released amid massive expectations, posted impressive numbers at the box office on the first two days. Despite releasing during a non-holiday season and without any festival advantage, the Chandoo Mondeti directional managed to hand over career best openings for Naga Chaitanya on Friday.

After a promising start, the film maintained strong hold on Saturday due to the solid walk-ins for night shows to take the total past the 30 Crore gross mark by the end of two days. In territories like Naizam and Uttarandhra, the film registered good revenues on the second day despite so-so reviews and average word of mouth. In Overseas, the film notched up $ 600K including premieres till now. It has slightly underperformed in this territory.

Going by the trend of bookings for Sunday, the film is likely to have another big day in all areas. It is likely to collect much better numbers than Saturday and might surpass the 50 Crores gross by the end of three days. The box office verdict depends on how well the film sustains during weekdays.

Despite narrative shortcomings and some dragged episodes, the film secured decent talk because of Naga Chaitanya’s singular performance and Sai Pallavi’s emotional chemistry with him. Devi Sri Prasad’s stupendous work bolstered the story and helped the film bigtime.

