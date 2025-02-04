Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning

Thandel movie, releasing on 7th Feb, opened to good advance bookings with rush for tickets increasing by the hour. Movie team has been promoting it so well that the buzz is skyrocketing. The Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer has chartbuster songs, thrilling sequences and most importantly an epic romance. Stressing about the same, the makers have released an unscripted video, revealing the story behind the making of the film.

Naga Chaitanya revealed that he connected with the strong emotion in the film and it inspired him to transform himself as well. Director Chandoo Mondeti and technicians everyone revealed that their belief in the film increased by multifolds when they saw Naga Chaitanya walking out in character on the first day, itself.

Chandoo further stated that looking at the performance and hardwork of Chaitanya, he used to get goosebumps on the sets. He further remarked that his chemistry with Sai Pallavi has worked like magic. He also stated that they both behaved like Raju and Satya in front of camera and performed like a real couple.

Producer Bunny Vasu revealed that the entire team researched about the culture and real incidents so meticulously that they could bring them to the screen very close to reality. He stated that while they did induce drama and conflict, everything is based on real life and it will look realistic on big screens, too.

He also stated that the movie is a visual experience and poetry. Naga Chaitanya also stated that his interaction with real people of Matcheleswaram helped him in designing the character. He opined that for every love story, pain is very important and this movie has a new perspective to look at that pain of a couple.

With this video, we can say that the makers have taken painstaking efforts to give audiences a memorable romantic experience in theatres.