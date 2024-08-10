x
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Home > Movie News

Thangalaan to be made in Multiple Parts

Published on August 10, 2024

Thangalaan to be made in Multiple Parts

Chiyaan Vikram needs a solid hit and he pinned many hopes on Thangalaan. The actor is promoting the film across all the platforms and in all the languages from the past few weeks. The actor’s transformation and his look have been widely appreciated and his fans are eager about the film’s release. During the promotions of Thangalaan, Vikram himself said that the film has scope to be made in multiple parts. He also said that Thangalaan is the most challenging film in his entire career.

“I have done many unique roles but Thangalaan stands as the most challenging role in my career. I suffered many injuries during the shoot but the journey continued. I was trained rigorously for six months before I started shooting for the project. I had to spend four to five hours on my makeup. The film also has a scope for a prequel and a sequel. The film discusses history and several important aspects that happened. Thangalaan can be made in four parts or more. There are a lot of plots and subplots associated with Thangalaan” told Vikram. Directed by PA Ranjith, the film has Vikram and Malavika Mohanan playing the lead roles. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music and the film is hitting the screens on August 15th in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Next Buzz: Powerful title considered for Ravi Teja's Next? Previous Murari Re-release: Magic Repeats
