Naga Chaitanya starrer “Thank You” is one of the most awaited movies from Tollywood this year for both the Akkineni fans and the Telugu audience. This is because the duo of Chaitanya and the director Vikram K Kumar teamed up for the second time for this film after the blockbuster success of Manam.

Fans of Naga Chaitanya have been waiting for a long time for the film’s trailer, which was finally released today at a grand launch event.

The stunning teaser captures all of Naga Chaitanya’s emotions and depicts him in three different shades, each reflecting a different stage of his life. The trailer showcases the journey of a man who want to thank everyone in his life for making him who he is. The trailer is full with his love, pain, anger, happiness, and all the emotions that Naga Chaitanya delivers.

The trailer’s background music was composed by SS Thaman. P.C Sreeram’s visual will amaze everyone, as usual. The trailer impresses everyone’s attention with its heartwarming plot and emotional dialogue. Director Vikram K Kumar is all ready to tell another magical story to the Telugu audience.

Thank You movie is written by BVS Ravi and directed by Vikram K Kumar. Dil Raju and Shirish produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. The film unit of Thank You has kick started the promotions already. The promotions are going to be much stronger now after the release of the trailer.