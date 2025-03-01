x
Home > Movie News

Tharun Bhascker as Jack Reddy from Santhana Prapthirasthu

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy




“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer, stars Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary in the lead roles. The film is currently in production. The movie promises to offer a mix of humor and emotional depth, addressing the contemporary challenges couples face. The makers are confident that the film will resonate with audiences of all ages, blending comedy with a brilliant message.

Makers raising expectations on the film with the character posters. After Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam and Jeevan Kumar, makers introduced National Award-winning filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s character. He is playing a quirky role named “Jack Reddy.” The character poster promises unlimited laughs in theatres.

“Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for his work on ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta. The screenplay is written by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for “Venkatadri Express,” “Express Raja,” and “Ek Mini Katha.” “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is set to be a musical family entertainer with music by Sunil Kashyap. The film is produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under Nirvi Arts.

The film stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Jeevan Kumar, Muralidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi, Harsha Vardhan, Bindu Chandramouli, Satya Krishna, Thagubothu Ramesh, Abhay Bethiganti, Kireeti, Anil Geela, Saddam, and more. More details will be announced soon.



