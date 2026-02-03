x
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema
The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema

Summer 2026 is not much far and is just two months away. There is no clarity about the summer release chart for now. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Nani’s The Paradise which were announced for March release are now pushed and there is no clarity on the new release dates of these films. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is done with the shoot and the film will have a comfortable release. The film is expected to release on March 27th but the makers are yet to make an announcement and kick-start the promotions.

A bunch of young actors are in plans to release their films in summer but there is no official announcement from the makers of these projects. The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the ticket hike should be applied three months before the release and considering this, it is almost impossible to get hikes as the release dates are yet to be finalized. Peddi is considered for May 1st release and a bunch of films are planned for release during the same weekend.

The films of Naga Chaitanya, Sharwanand, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Nikhil, Adivi Sesh, Akhil and others are expected to release in summer. For now, there is a big confusion among the release dates. A clarity about the summer films in Telugu cinema are expected by March.

