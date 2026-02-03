The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema

Summer 2026 is not much far and is just two months away. There is no clarity about the summer release chart for now. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Nani’s The Paradise which were announced for March release are now pushed and there is no clarity on the new release dates of these films. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is done with the shoot and the film will have a comfortable release. The film is expected to release on March 27th but the makers are yet to make an announcement and kick-start the promotions.

A bunch of young actors are in plans to release their films in summer but there is no official announcement from the makers of these projects. The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the ticket hike should be applied three months before the release and considering this, it is almost impossible to get hikes as the release dates are yet to be finalized. Peddi is considered for May 1st release and a bunch of films are planned for release during the same weekend.

The films of Naga Chaitanya, Sharwanand, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Nikhil, Adivi Sesh, Akhil and others are expected to release in summer. For now, there is a big confusion among the release dates. A clarity about the summer films in Telugu cinema are expected by March.