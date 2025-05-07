x
Home > Politics

The emotion behind ‘Operation Sindoor’ name

Published on May 7, 2025 by swathy

The emotion behind ‘Operation Sindoor’ name

India has striked back against terrorists retaliating against Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday. While the Indian Armed Forces attacks on terror bases in Pakistan became worldwide news, the naming of the precision strikes as ‘Operation Sindoor’ is winning the hearts of Indian women.

Vermilion which Indian women place on their forehead is called as ‘Sindoor’. Sindoor has a very auspicious and powerful place in Indian women’s lives, especially in Hindu women lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just a powerful leader but also a master communicator. He knows how to reach out to people and win their hearts. So, the surgical strikes Operation taken up by India on Pakistan terror bases has been aptly named as ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In the Pahalgam terror attack, Pak-sponsored The Resistance Front terrorists have especially targeted Hindu men. Terrorists have asked the names to ascertain religion before shooting down men. In the attack, 25 Indian men and one Nepali got killed. While 25 were Hindus, one was Muslim.

Thus Pahalgam terror attack made 26 women widows, taking away their husband’s life. In Hindu religion Sindoor (vermilion) is associated with marriage and in some families women remove Sindoor if husband dies. Such is the deep symbolism red colour ‘Sindoor’ has in Hindu religion and India.

As Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes to avenge Pahalgam terror attack, which made Indian Hindu women widows, Modi Govt has named it as Operation Sindoor, signifying that Armed forces care for them and ensure justice for the pain and loss they suffered.

