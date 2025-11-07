The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man is one of the most successful Indian spy thrillers backed by Amazon Prime. After two successful seasons, the trailer of the third season is out and it comes with a twist. Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee is announced as the Most Wanted Criminal of the nation and he is on a secret mission. The visuals look grand and the trailer is packed with humour along with action. The story shifts towards the North East part of India and Srikant Tiwari escapes with his family to stay away from reach.

The trailer also hints that he is on a secret mission in the third season. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the lead antagonist in S3. Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag will be seen in other important roles. Raj and DK along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth directed the third season. Manoj Bajpayee tops the show with his comic timing throughout. The Family Man S3 streams on Amazon from November 21st in all the Indian languages.