x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist

Published on November 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man is one of the most successful Indian spy thrillers backed by Amazon Prime. After two successful seasons, the trailer of the third season is out and it comes with a twist. Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee is announced as the Most Wanted Criminal of the nation and he is on a secret mission. The visuals look grand and the trailer is packed with humour along with action. The story shifts towards the North East part of India and Srikant Tiwari escapes with his family to stay away from reach.

The trailer also hints that he is on a secret mission in the third season. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the lead antagonist in S3. Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag will be seen in other important roles. Raj and DK along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth directed the third season. Manoj Bajpayee tops the show with his comic timing throughout. The Family Man S3 streams on Amazon from November 21st in all the Indian languages.

Next Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli Previous Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
else

TRENDING

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song

Latest

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Most Read

image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree