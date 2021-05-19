The Family Man Season 2 Trailer: A Thrilling Ride on Cards

Directors duo Raj and DK created The Family Man and the first season was a smashing hit. It is named among the best web series that came out from Indian filmmakers. The second season for The Family Man is ready and the trailer is unveiled today. The trailer sounds promising and it looks like a thrilling ride. Manoj Bajpayee reprises the role of Srikanth and he plays a struggling husband who is on a mission. Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni is the biggest surprise of the season and she plays the lead antagonist.

Samantha performs some action stunts as per the trailer and she essays the role of a suicide bomber who leads the team. The Family Man Season 2 is focused on serial bomb blasts planned in Chennai. Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar will be seen in other prominent roles in this action thriller. The trailer of The Family Man Season 2 keeps good expectations on the web series and it will be streaming on Amazon Prime from June 4th.